Listen up, ladies: There are serious consequences to a night of nookie with Ashton Kutcher, and we're not just talking about the inevitable bleach bath and shame spiral.

Sara Leal, whose Us Weekly cover story in October included all the ins and outs of her alleged naked hot tub and bedroom encounter with Demi Moore's now-estranged hubby, says her life has since gone precipitously downhill.

"I got fired from my job [as an administrative assistant]," Leal, 22, sniffles to FoxNews.com. "I am no longer friends with my best friend who was my roommate because it caused so many problems and I had to move out. I wasn't working for two months, and I only just started working three weeks ago."

Bemoans the blonde, "I had no idea what I was getting myself into."

Demi might say the same thing, considering that Leal's purported one-night stand with Kutcher at a San Diego hotel took place on Sept. 24, the couple's sixth wedding anniversary.

"It was insane," says Sara of the aftermath. "It might have seemed like I was asking for it, but I wasn't. My dad wouldn't even talk to me, and I got a lot of disturbing phone calls, even from my friends' parents."

Leal insists she's "not a crazy slut party girl," adding that if she had known then what she knows now, there's "no way" she would have had a condom-less encounter with the "Two and a Half Men" star and then blabbed about it to a tabloid.

"I don't watch television and I read very few magazines," she explains. "It never crossed my mind that he was married. But then he said he was separated, which still doesn't make things OK, but I wasn't thinking clearly. He was a good-looking guy, and it was stupid."

Still, Leal argues, "When people say to me 'I can't believe you did that,' I want to say back that most 22-year-old girls in my position would have done the same thing."

