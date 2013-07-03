In today's edition of "could have happened but probably didn't" news, the London Sun says Beyoncé and Jay-Z coughed up big bucks to celebrate the arrival of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North. They allegedly delivered $7,600 in baby booty to the new parents, a haul that included monogrammed Dior baby shoes and an engraved, three-piece Elsa Peretti Padova cup and silverware set from Tiffany & Co.

"Kanye is one of Jay-Z's closest friends, so he wanted to get the best gift," explains a source, who, it appears, didn't remind Jay that the couple reportedly asked for charitable donations instead. "They've had a girl themselves, so they know the right type of present."

According to the tab, Bey and Jay visited Kimye at their Beverly Hills bolthole with their daughter, Blue Ivy, in tow, and the chanteuse offered "weight-loss tips" to the maternity-wear-challenged reality star.

Bey, whose baby shower gift to Kardashian was reportedly a Swarovski crystal-encrusted high chair (retail price: $13,000), sent a Tumblr message to the North's 'rents shortly after she made her debut: "Congratulations Kim & Kanye, Enjoy this beautiful moment together -- Beyoncé."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Did Kim and Kanye turn down $3 million baby deal?

What Kim got Kanye for Father's Day

Blue Ivy dons a crown