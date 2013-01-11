Betrothed no more: Britney Spears splits from fiancé Jason Trawick

By Kat Giantis

After months of rift rumors, it's officially over for Britney Spears and her fiancé, Jason Trawick. The pair, who began dating in 2009, have announced that they've amicably pulled the plug on their relationship.

"Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement," Britney said in a statement (via People). "I'll always adore him, and we will remain great friends."

Echoed Trawick, "As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys [Sean Preston, 7, and Jayden James, 6], and we will be close forever."

The split news caps off a busy day for Spears, 31, who also confirmed her breakup with "The X Factor."

Rumblings of trouble have plagued Britney and Jason almost from the moment he popped the question with a 3-carat sparkler as they celebrated his 40th birthday in December 2011.

The "romance is gone," a source sighed to Us Weekly in November, the same time a spy tattled to Radar Online, "Britney and Jason had planned to get married at the end of December, but they have been fighting nonstop so the wedding has now been called off. … Britney doesn't think Jason is any fun and resents him because he acts more like a second father than a romantic partner or equal."

Last month, an insider alleged that Trawick, 41, had taken steps to get out: "Jason has told Britney's entire family that he's planning to leave her, so that Britney will have a support system when he breaks the bad news."

According to TMZ, which first reported the bust-up, Trawick has been removed from the conservatorship that was put in place after Spears' 2008 meltdown (with the popster's father, Jamie, he was allowed to make financial and legal decisions for her).

In late December, Britney gushed about Trawick's positive influence on her life.

"It amazes me that no matter what situation I'm in," she told People, "Jason has the ability to always make me feel protected and loved."

