Somewhere, Charlie Sheen is doing a happy dance (presumably while surrounded by a multitude of porn stars). Just days after the bad-boy-turned-sad-boy actor revealed how he would love to resume conjugal relations with ex-wife Denise Richards, she's once again called it quits with boyfriend Richie Sambora, report Celebuzz.

Word is, the fickle flames had "a monumental blowup" while in Nashville last week for the CMT Awards. The rocker was scheduled to present, but he reportedly bailed out of the show because of the squabble.

"It's over," says a source. "They had an epic argument in Nashville and Denise told Richie she couldn't continue the relationship any longer."

Sambora, 52, returned to Los Angeles, while Richards, 41, worked the CMT red carpet solo.

The end apparently did not come quietly.

A spy at the five-star hotel where Denise and Richie were staying claims the Bon Jovi guitarist was "screaming obscenities at the top of his lungs."

At issue, contends another source, was Sambora's lingering jealousy over Richards' now-friendly relationship with Sheen after years of bitterness and bile.

The on-again, off-again couple, who looked "very happy" on the flight out to Nashville, reconciled in November after calling time on the yearlong romance in 2007. They split again in January but soon reunited.

Their initial hookup cost Richards her friendship with Sambora's ex-wife, Heather Locklear, who reportedly felt betrayed. Before embarking on this latest go-round with Richie, Denise is rumored to have asked for and received Heather's blessing.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Denise and Richie go public with rekindled romance

Denise and Charlie are like brother and sister

Denise's highs and lows