Demi Moore has kept a very low profile of late, tweeting almost nothing since May and hiding her face from cameras as she arrived on the New York set of "Very Good Girls" on Monday. But could her attention evasion have something to do with rumors of a family rift?

Us Weekly says daughters Rumer, 23, Scout, 21, and Tallulah, 18, are "tired of walking on eggshells" around their 49-year-old mom, who spent a month in rehab following her November split with Ashton Kutcher.

Word is, they're no longer speaking.

"There's a wedge between Demi and her girls," says a source. "Demi spends most of her time in Idaho, not L.A."

Another spy alleges to Radar Online that the sisters "just don't want to deal with the drama at the moment. Since breaking up with Ashton, Demi has been a mess. The girls were there for her through it all -- the split and the rehab -- but now they just feel like they need a little distance."

Moore "is just being very needy right now and the girls are tired of it," continues the snitch. "They want a mother, not another little sister."

Demi's rep didn't respond to our request for comment on the estrangement reports.

But there's little doubt that the girls could use some maternal comfort, what with Scout's underage drinking arrest and Tallulah's rumored topless photo kerfuffle.

Speaking of Tallulah, her high school graduation on June 7 apparently highlighted the family issues. Us claims Demi didn't sit or interact with her daughters (who were with dad Bruce Willis) and left before her youngest collected her diploma.

"Another huge bone of contention has been the girls' relationship with Ashton," maintains the Radar insider. "They all adore him and talk to him regularly, which Demi hates, but he was a huge part of their lives when they were growing up and they don't want to break off all contact with him."

Despite Kutcher's budding romance with Mila Kunis, the exes have reportedly yet to file for divorce, which has some suspicious types wondering about rumors that their 2005 Kabbalah ceremony may not have been legally binding.

In other Ashton news, Demi's camp denies (via Gossip Cop) a report in this week's Star magazine that alleges Kunis is "fed up with Demi's endless phone calls" to her former flame.

"It's gotten so bad that Mila has laid down the law with her new beau: One call from Demi per night, then the phone gets turned off," contends a source.

A Moore confidant says the relentless-dialing talk is "definitely not true."

