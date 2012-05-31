Will Hugh Hefner mark the one-year anniversary of his nixed nuptials to Crystal Harris by taking back his would-be missus? In a story that stinks of desperation (her) and Bengay (him), Radar Online claims the polyamorous Playboy mogul, 86, has allowed the 26-year-old blonde back into his Bunny-filled fold.

"Crystal begged Hef to let her come back," alleges a source. "He surprisingly doesn't have any hard feelings against her, so he let her move back into the Mansion. ... Hef and Crystal are really happy back together."

Maybe Hef's memory isn't what it used to be, because after Harris pulled her well-publicized runner five days before their planned filmed-for-Lifetime wedding, she dissed his legendary bedroom prowess during a chat with Howard Stern.

"[It lasted] like, two seconds," she sniped. "Then I was just over it. I was like, 'Ahh.' I was over it. I just, like, walked away. I'm not turned on by Hef. Sorry."

Hef called her a liar.

And because you can't have too much drama when drumming up some publicity, Radar says Shera Bechard, who's currently Hugh's main girlfriend, "moved out as soon as Crystal moved back in."

When asked by a Twitter follower on Thursday if her Mansion move was just a rumor, Shera replied, "No, it's not."

As for whether the twice-divorced octogenarian (his first marriage was in 1949) will make it back down the aisle, the insider opines, "Never say never where Hugh Hefner is concerned."

He would, of course, have to spring for a new ring. Harris auctioned off her original $90,000, 3-carat sparkler last October for about half its value.

