This should make an interesting storyline on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Lamar Odom was turned away at the door of hotspot Penthouse because estranged wife Khloe Kardashian was there with new boyfriend French Montana. And the rejection was caught on camera.

According to E! News, French was performing at the club and had just arrived with Kardashian, her big sister, Kim, and their pal, Jonathan Cheban, when Odom crossed their path.

"Kim and Jonathan exited the car and were filming a scene for the show while Khloe and French were in the car talking," says a spy. "Just then, Lamar walks past the car and heads around to the front of the club to go in. Lamar was rejected at the door and was forced to leave. He was later seen walking by Khloe and French as they sat inside her Range Rover."

Khloe "looked shocked to see him," adds the insider. "It did not look like she was expecting him at all. No one could believe he was there."

TMZ says the incident was not a setup by the "KUWTK" crew but a decision made by the club, which feared a "bottle-throwing Chris Brown-Drake situation."

"It seemed obvious Lamar was there looking for Khloe," adds the E! source. "This was not a random coincidence. He seemed desperate."

On Wednesday morning, Kardashian tweeted, "Still hurts... Maybe it always will."

Khloe filed for divorce from the NBA player in December following months of rumors about the rocky state of their union, which began in September 2009 after a month-long courtship.

