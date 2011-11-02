For someone paid to judge other people's appearances, Kelly Osbourne might want to turn the mirror inward for a change. Just weeks after slamming nemesis Christina Aguilera as "fat" (again), the prettily made-over E! "Fashion Police" co-host has spouted some more ugly words, but this time, she's apologizing.

In a sit-down with the December issue of Glamour U.K., Kelly, 27, is asked about her "most uncomfortable moment" with parents Ozzy and Sharon. Her pick: breaking the news about her split with former fiancé Luke Worrall.

"Having to tell them that my fiancé had cheated on me with a tranny who sold his/her story to the press," she recalls, before continuing with a head shake. "It was so humiliating. Everyone kept telling me that Luke was cheating on me, but I never believed them. It's hard enough to get your head around someone cheating on you, but when that someone is a chick with a [rhymes with 'pick']."

Oh, but it gets worse.

"Until then, I'd always thought the worst way to get cheated on would be with an ugly girl," explains Osbourne. "Don't you think? Because at least if they cheat on you with a gorgeous girl it makes some kind of sense. But men are different, I guess: They can have emotionless sex."

When Transadvocate.com called out Kelly for her "objectifying and dehumanizing" comments, and noted that "people die because people talk like you did of us," she got defensive, then apologized, then got defensive again before issuing another mea culpa amid a barrage of tweets.

"dont u dare accuse me of being against anything 2 do w/ the LGBT community," she fumed at first. "i have never given anything but 100% of my support."

She followed up with contrition: "i really am sorry i am so close to the lbgt community in every aspect of my life that i forget i am not a member myself! ... i again can only apologize my intention was never ever to hurt anyone i again thank for educating me!"

Kelly acknowledged that she "should have used better words" but took issue with being labeled "a bigot."

"i have been called every name under the sun," Osbourne harrumphed at her critic, "but i dont think anything has hurt me more then you calling me a bigot!"

In December 2010, Kelly had a Twitter meltdown over her bust-up months earlier with model Worrall.

"Luke Worrall is the biggest piece of s---," she railed. "He is the worst thing that ever happened to me. ... I have never felt heartbreak like this in my life."

Two months later, the blonde at the center of the triangle, Elle Schneider, assured Out that she and Osbourne had become friends.

"When we realized that Luke had been two-timing us, we began bonding," she said. "I would help her out whenever she'd call me and cry or need someone to speak to, because I was the only person that she could relate to. After I ended everything with Luke, she was there for me and helped me get through it."

