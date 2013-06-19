Nothing screams romance like fresh Canadian air and genetic mutations. Us Weekly says Jennifer Lawrence and ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult have been reconnecting on the Montreal set of "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

The pair, who split in January after a low-profile two-year relationship, have used their downtime during filming to hang out and catch up.

"They frequent each other's trailers, and they always eat lunch together," says a source. "It's just a friendship now, though they're getting a lot closer."

On June 8, J.Law, 22, and Hoult, 23, joined fellow castmembers James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix, where the actor posed with his arm around the Oscar winner. That night, they attended an HBO boxing event together.

A week before, the erstwhile Mystique and Beast strolled around Montreal with Lawrence's brother and his family, an outing that came a few weeks after they were spied dining a deux in Los Angeles.

"My boyfriend is honestly my best friend, and hopefully I'm his best friend, too," Jennifer gushed last year. "He's my favorite person to be around, and he makes me laugh harder than anybody."

