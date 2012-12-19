Tim Tebow's fate with the New York Jets remains up in the air, but his future with Camilla Belle is apparently sealed. Us reports the fledgling, God-fearing flames have called time on their romance.

"It just didn't work out," shrugs a source.

The quarterback, 25, was first linked to the lushly eyebrowed starlet, 26, in late October, after they were spied enjoying some G-rated coziness during a bowling date in his hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.

But Tebow and Belle had apparently been tight since the Met Gala in May, when they posed in proximity to each other on the red carpet (photo below).

Last month, a source told People that the devout NFL star and the Catholic-raised actress were "really into each other." In Touch, meanwhile, recently claimed that Tebow's parents had given the thumbs-up to Belle, a onetime girlfriend of Joe Jonas.

"His mom, Pam, likes that Camilla comes from a strict Catholic family, and loves that she does so much work with a children's charity," a spy told the tab. "Pam thinks Camilla could be the girl Tim has been waiting for!"

Or not.

Tebow, for his part, has talked openly about finding his soul mate, even breaking down his requirements in the October issue of Vogue.

"Obviously looks play a big part. Being attracted to someone plays a big part, but there's also so much more than that for me," he explained. "It's about finding someone sweet and kind -- and that has a servant's heart."

(By the by, that "servant's heart" reference is a nod to Tebow's faith. Loosely translated, he's looking for a woman who, like him, is hoping to give back and help others.)

"It's about finding a girl who likes me for me, and not because of what I do, or who I am, or the name," he said. "I definitely, definitely want a family."

