'Superman' star Henry Cavill makes red-carpet debut with action hottie Gina Carano

By Kat Giantis

Has Superman found his Wonder Woman? Just days after romance rumors kicked into high gear, "Man of Steel" headliner Henry Cavill hit the red carpet with mixed martial arts fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano at Thursday's Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The top-heavy brunette butt-kicker, decked out in a bright blue Roland Mouret gown, was up for a Best Actress in an Action Movie award for "Haywire" (she lost to Jennifer Lawrence for "Hunger Games").

The British actor, looking very Clark Kent in a Tom Ford tux, presented onstage with Nina Dobrev. His debut with Carano comes about eight months after he quietly ended his engagement to equestrian Ellen Whitaker.

"He met Gina in September, and they've been taking it slowly since then," a source recently told the London Daily Mail. "It's early days, but he's quite taken with her."

Cavill, 29, and Carano, 30, reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Reno, where they posed for a picture with a fan, who promptly shared it online.

The hookup confirmation follows rumblings (read: fanboy fantasies) that Gina, a former American Gladiator known as Crush, has possibly been tapped for a cameo as Wonder Woman in the "Man of Steel" reboot. The film lands in theaters in June.

So, does the muscle-bound pair have chemistry?