Greek Celebs

By Drew Mackie

This March 25, Greeks across the world will celebrate Greek Independence Day. In honor of the occasion, Wonderwall is saluting the celebs who claim Greek heritage. To you, our Greek friends, we offer an enthusiastic opa!

Jennifer Aniston

The daughter of actor John Aniston, Jennifer grew up mostly in the U.S., but she also lived for a year in Greece. Why? Her family's origins trace all the way to the Greek island of Crete, where her father was born Yannis Anastasakis. And her godfather was another famous Greek-American celeb: Telly Savalas, best known for the '70s TV series "Kojak."