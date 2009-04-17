NEW YORK (AP) -- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says the band was almost too hot for "American Idol" to handle during a performance on the show two years ago.

In an interview with America Online's Spinner.com, Armstrong says producers were nervous about profanity in John Lennon's "Working Class Hero." Green Day performed the song on the show's finale in 2007.

Armstrong says producers were apparently worried that the band wouldn't change the lyrics for the live audience, so they had to record the song before the show.

Still, Armstrong is a fan of the show and of Adam Lambert, this year's hot contestant.

"American Idol" didn't return a request seeking comment.