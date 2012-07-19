WENN -- Guy Ritchie's girlfriend debuted a growing baby bump at "The Dark Knight Rises" premiere in London on Wednesday.

Jacqui Ainsley beamed as she cradled her bulging stomach while posing for photographs with the "Sherlock Holmes" director on the red carpet in Leicester Square.

The couple, who became parents to a son named Rafael last September, confirmed to People Magazine on Thursday through their rep that they are indeed expecting another child, which is no surprise considering just last month Ainsley shared her plans for a big family in a U.K. interview.

The model told Britain's Grazia magazine, "I'd love more children. Guy and I have always wanted a big family. It's something we planned all along."

Ritchie is also dad to sons Rocco and David from his marriage to pop star Madonna.

