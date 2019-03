gwyneth paltrow demi lovato matching outfits airport twitter army jackets

Us Weekly

Maybe Demi Lovato takes her fashion cues from Goop? The "X Factor" judge, 20, arrived in NYC via JFK airport on Monday. On the same flight? Fellow Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow. An even bigger coincidence? The stars, who'd never met before, donned nearly identical outfits for the flight to the Big Apple: Green military jackets, jeans, white t-shirts and ankle boots!

PHOTOS: Stars' outrageously expensive everyday outfits

Getting acquainted during their flight, the unlikely twosome -- at the urging of Paltrow, 40 -- posed for a Twitter photo. Oscar-winning actress and Goop newsletter guru Paltrow evidently has a Lovato fan in her family: Daughter Apple, 8. "@ddlovato Apple! Check out who was on my flight!" she said in the photo, in which both women beam for the camera.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's most obnoxious quotes

"Heart Attack" singer Lovato -- who recently signed on for another season as an "X-Factor" judge -- was charmed as well. "So nice to meet you!!" she wrote.

PHOTOS: Apple's cutest moments

Paltrow, meanwhile, is gearing up to promote Iron Man 3 on top of promotions for her latest cookbook, "It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes to Make You Look and Feel Great."

Keep clicking to see more photos of Gwyneth and Demi ...