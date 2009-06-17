Gwyneth Paltrow Refers to Billy Joel as "William Joel"
Is it an honest mistake or just pretension? Either way, Gwyneth Paltrow is playing the name game on her oft-criticized website.
In her latest GOOP newsletter, she refers to "Piano Man" Billy Joel by his given name, "William."
Can you guess these celebs' real names?
While offering up Katie Lee Joel's recipe for "Dark Chocolate Chunk and Dried Cherry Cookies," Paltrow writes: "The summer before last, a mutual friend brought the lovely Katie Lee Joel and her husband William over for dinner. Much to my delight, she brought a fresh batch of these cookies with her. I adore the contrast of the dark chocolate and the cherries heaven."
Look back at Gwyneth Paltrow's style hits -- and misses!
So does Billy really go by "William?"
See what Gwyneth Paltrow looked like the first time she walked a red carpet
No, his rep tells Usmagazine.com, adding: "No one calls him William."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 22, 2019 These stars expanded their families in 2019
- 10 hours ago Look inside the business of being Lady Gaga