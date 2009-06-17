Is it an honest mistake or just pretension? Either way, Gwyneth Paltrow is playing the name game on her oft-criticized website.

In her latest GOOP newsletter , she refers to "Piano Man" Billy Joel by his given name, "William."

While offering up Katie Lee Joel's recipe for "Dark Chocolate Chunk and Dried Cherry Cookies," Paltrow writes: "The summer before last, a mutual friend brought the lovely Katie Lee Joel and her husband William over for dinner. Much to my delight, she brought a fresh batch of these cookies with her. I adore the contrast of the dark chocolate and the cherries heaven."

So does Billy really go by "William?"

No, his rep tells Usmagazine.com, adding: "No one calls him William."