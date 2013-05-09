Gwyneth Paltrow says she's "never going" to the Met Gala again, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder break up, and Randy Jackson leaves American Idol after 12 seasons: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, May 9 in the roundup!

1. Gwyneth Paltrow on Met Gala: "I'm Never Going Again"

A nation mourns. Gwyneth Paltrow's appearance at the star-packed Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 6 was apparently her very last. "I'm never going again," Paltrow, 40, told USA Today of the Costume Institute Ball in NYC, where she wore a ladylike, modest Valentino Haute Couture Corolle gown. The Iron Man 3 star's complaints? "It was so un-fun. It was boiling," she explained. "I did not enjoy it at all."

2. Exclusive: Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder Break Up

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder's showmance is over. The Vampire Diaries costars, who play Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore on the CW hit series, have called it quits after more than three years of dating, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The couple, who first took their romance public in 2011, are "consummate professionals," the insider says, and "will continue to work together and remain best friends, which is where the relationship started."

3. Pete Wentz Talks Ashlee Simpson Divorce, Pill Addiction, Paranoia

Pete Wentz didn't just save rock and roll -- he saved himself. In the May 23 issue of Rolling Stone, the 33-year-old bassist speaks candidly about how his life took a dark turn after Fall Out Boy went on hiatus and 2009. Making matters worse, Wentz's problems intensified when his marriage to Ashlee Simpson ended in 2011. The rocker began abusing prescription pills Xanax and Klonopin, which are primarily used to treat anxiety. "I was probably physically and mentally addicted," Wentz reveals.

4. Exclusive: David Beckham Kisses Victoria Beckha at 38th Birthday Party in Paris With Kids

Birthday boy and family man! David Beckham celebrated his birthday this year with his favorite people -- wife Victoria Beckham and their four kids. The professional soccer player, who signed with Paris St. Germain in January, turned 38 on Thursday, May 2, but waited to celebrate with his loved ones on May 4.

5. Randy Jackson Leaving American Idol After 12 Seasons

Later, dawg! Randy Jackson's Idol days are over. Amid reports that Fox wants to replace all four judges on American Idol next season -- including Jackson, the only judge who has remained with the show since its start in 2002 -- the famed record producer confirms to Us Weekly that he is, in fact, leaving the show to pursue other projects.

