An overzealous Gwyneth Paltrow fan has been ordered to stay away from the actress and her estranged husband Chris Martin for the next three years.

The actress obtained a temporary restraining order against Nickolaos Gavrilis in April, amid allegations he had attempted to gain access to the former couple's U.S. and U.K. homes on numerous occasions, most recently trying to enter their Los Angeles pad on April 4.

The case returned to a Los Angeles court earlier this week, when the protection order was made permanent, banning Gavrilis from going anywhere near Paltrow and Martin until 2017.

Interestingly, papers obtained by TMZ list Martin as an "additional protected person" with a handwritten note beside his name stating he "lives w/ (with) petitioner."

The stars, parents to kids Apple and Moses, announced their "conscious uncoupling" in March after 10 years of marriage.