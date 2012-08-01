Danell Leyva's performance during the Men's All-Around gymnastics final Wednesday got off to a rocky start, to say the least.

The Cuban-born gymnast's lackluster execution of his first two routines put him in 19th place. Still, the determined Leyva rallied, pulling off medal-worthy scores during his last two events, the parallel bars and the horizontal bar.

When all was said and done, Leyva's stellar final routines boosted his score enough to land him the bronze medal; the gold went to Kohei Uchimora of Japan, and the silver to Marcel Ngyuen of Germany.

Earlier this year, Leyva, 20, opened up to Us Weekly about his underdog status going into the London Olympics.

Said the athlete, "I did always love to prove everyone wrong. I'm always trying to prove people wrong and trying to be the best."

