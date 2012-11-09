A Los Angeles judge has reportedly delivered a major blow to Halle Berry's hopes for daughter Nahla Aubry.

According to TMZ, Berry -- who wants to live in France full-time with fiance Olivier Martinez and her four-year-old with ex-Gabriel Aubry -- won't be able to move the pre-schooler overseas after all, per the judge's recent ruling.

Despite their bitter, lengthy custody battle, TMZ also reports that the Cloud Atlas star's attempt to win permission to transplant Nahla was not a move intended to keep Aubry away from his daughter for good.

Instead, as she told InStyle's November issue, Berry, 46, believes France would be a better place to raise her daughter than Hollywood, because of its "appeal of privacy and a greater sense of safety."

"Because we are followed all the time, she is starting to feel like she is somehow special, and of course she is," Berry explained. "But I want her to understand that she's special because of who she is, not because she was born into this celebrity blender."

