Halle Berry Runs With Daughter Nahla 2 Days After "Minor Head Injury"
Halle Berry is back in action!
The Academy Award winner, 45, was hospitalized in L.A. late Tuesday night after suffering "a minor head injury while shooting a fight sequence on the set of her film, The Hive," her rep told Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares
According to Berry's rep, "she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she checked out healthy and was released."
PHOTOS: Halle Berry's sexy, age-defying style
Berry was back on set and in good spirits Thursday, where she was photographed chasing after her precious little girl, Nahla, 4 (with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 35) in between takes. The twice-divorced star is currently engaged to French actor Olivier Martinez, 46.
PHOTOS: How Nahla Aubry has grown up
Though she once swore off marriage, "she trusts Olivier," a Berry source told Us earlier this year. "He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry Runs With Daughter Nahla 2 Days After "Minor Head Injury"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 1 hour ago These stars expanded their families in 2019