Halle Berry is back in action!

The Academy Award winner, 45, was hospitalized in L.A. late Tuesday night after suffering "a minor head injury while shooting a fight sequence on the set of her film, The Hive," her rep told Us Weekly.

According to Berry's rep, "she was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but she checked out healthy and was released."

Berry was back on set and in good spirits Thursday, where she was photographed chasing after her precious little girl, Nahla, 4 (with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 35) in between takes. The twice-divorced star is currently engaged to French actor Olivier Martinez, 46.

Though she once swore off marriage, "she trusts Olivier," a Berry source told Us earlier this year. "He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Halle Berry Runs With Daughter Nahla 2 Days After "Minor Head Injury"