PARIS (AP) — American actress Halle Berry has married her fiancé, French actor Olivier Martinez, at a weekend ceremony in a church near a chateau in France's Burgundy region.

The owner of the Chateau de Vallery, where the couple stayed with their 60 guests, said on Sunday that the betrothal a day earlier ended with a dinner and fireworks display. A wedding cake followed. Patrice Vansteenberghe said Berry — 46 and pregnant — and her 47-year-old husband "were very beautiful and very happy."

He said the bride's long, white dress had a plunging back.

Vansteenberghe added that the event was "confidential" because "she wanted to be left alone."

Berry's publicist, Meredith O'Sullivan Wasson, confirmed the marriage.