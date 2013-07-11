Here comes the bride! Halle Berry, who is several months pregnant with her second child, is set to marry fiance Olivier Martinez in the South of France over the weekend of July 13, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Together since 2010, the happy couple are expecting their first child, a baby boy, later this year. This will be the 46-year-old Cloud Atlas star's third marriage; she was previously wed to baseball player David Justice (from 1993 to 1997) and to R&B singer Eric Benet (from 2001 to 2005).

Following her divorce from Benet eight years ago, the Oscar-winning actress swore she'd never again get married. But she had a change of heart after meeting and falling in love with Martinez, 47, on the set of the film Dark Tide.

Us Weekly first broke the news of the couple's engagement in January 2012, but neither spoke about it until March of that year, when Martinez told Miami.com, "Yes, of course we're engaged!"

A few months later, Berry confirmed the happy news, too. "Who knew? I swore [marriage] off, right?" she quipped. "Never say never, people!"

Sources told Us at the time that the actress really had given up on marriage but was swayed when she saw how great Martinez was with Nahla, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. "She trusts Olivier," one insider said. "He makes her feel safe. He's a keeper!"

