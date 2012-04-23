Victoria Beckham wouldn't be caught dead in sneakers, but she's way more relaxed when it comes to her nine-month-old daughter's footwear.

Harper Seven Beckham rocked super cute white Converse All Star kicks with pale pink jeans, a floral-print top and bow hair accessory, while on a shopping trip with mom (who was clad in a sleek black mini, opaque tights and towering booties) in Beijing, China Monday.

PHOTOS: Victoria and Harper's stylish mommy-daughter momentsBeckham, who's in Asia to promote her latest collection, posted pics on Twitter of the chic ensembles she and the tot would be wearing during their trip on Friday.

PHOTOS: Victoria Beckham's posh life as a married mom of four

This isn't the first time little Harper jetted off with mom while her brothers Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 7 stayed back in Los Angeles with with dad David Beckham. In February, she was spotted on Victoria's hip at New York Fashion Week. The following week, the mommy-daughter duo jetted across the Atlantic to attend London Fashion Week.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Harper Seven Beckham Wears Adorable Converse Sneakers!