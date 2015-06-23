She only recently split with her boyfriend of eight months, but Britney Spears is already being linked to a new man thanks to one social media photo… However, there's nothing to the "relationship."

RELATED: Stars on the beach Instagram edition for 2015

The whole thing started when the "Pretty Girls" singer posted a photo to her Twitter and Instagram accounts with a Southern man named Harris Beall. In the snap, the bikini-clad superstar leaned into Harris and appeared elated, judging from her ear-to-ear grin.

"So nice to be home! Nothing like Louisiana boys," she captioned the photo, a photo she asked to take…and when Britney Spears asks to take a photo with YOU, you oblige!

Turns out, though, that her happiness wasn't really from the boy, but rather his attire.

RELATED: Celebs who had breakup makeovers

Recounting the story to Access Hollywood, Harris, a kicker for Southeastern Louisiana University's football team, said, "…I was walking down by the dock and Britney said, 'Can I take a picture with you?' because she liked my shirt."

RELATED: Britney Spears and the stars who stole her iconic looks

He added, "I'm a typical college football player. I work at a bar down by the river and was asked to take a picture with Britney Spears. Britney and I are not affiliated with each other at all. I think the whole thing is funny."

And he's joking about the situation, too. On June 23, he tweeted a famous lyric from one of the pop princesses biggest hits. "I'm not that innocent," he wrote. He also retweeted someone joking about he and Britney getting off on the "right foot," a quip referring to his football position.

With charming Southern boy looks and a sense of humor, we get the feeling like Harris is something of a "Womanizer." (Sorry, Harris, but we couldn't resist.)