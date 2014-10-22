Is it finally happening? Are Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux about to tie the knot?

According to one magazine, the longtime couple has finally settled on a wedding date to declare their "I do's." OK! Magazine says the couple has pinned the date to sometime around Christmas on a New York farm.

However, the magazine goes on to say that Jen and Justin are also looking at Manhattan locations.

"It's really happening! Jen is excited beyond belief," OK! quotes a source as saying. "She says it will be the best day of her life."

The source added, "Neither of them wants a huge, glitzy wedding."

To be fair, the same outlet (and many others) have been publishing supposed wedding dates for the couple for quite some time and none of them has turned out to be true. One tabloid's cover even said Justin dumped Jen at the altar hours before her dream wedding. Gossipcop.com claims that there is no truth to the report of the wedding date, nor the story of Justin getting cold feet.

Whether the latest round of Jen and Justin gossip is true remains to be seen.