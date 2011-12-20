NEW YORK (AP) -- HBO is renewing its Golden Globes-nominated freshman series "Enlightened," but is axing three other series.

"Hung" and "Bored to Death" will not return for a fourth season, nor will "How to Make it in America" be back for a third cycle, the network said Tuesday.

"Enlightened," which ended its first season earlier this month, last week earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy or Musical Series, as well as a nomination for its star, Laura Dern. On the show, Dern plays an unstable career woman who wants to be a social activist.

HBO will premiere six new series in 2012. They include "Luck," an untitled drama series created by Aaron Sorkin, "Veep," "Girls," "Life's Too Short" and "Angry Boys," which debuts on New Year's Day.