Tom Cruise didn't make it past the first date with Heather Locklear! During a June 18 episode of Chelsea Lately, the 51-year-old actress shared a story about going on her one and only date with the Mission: Impossible star.

"You went on one date with Tom Cruise?" Chelsea Handler asked.

"It wasn't really a date," Locklear argued of their rumored relationship in 1982. "We had auditioned for something together and he didn't have any friends . . . I mean, not that he doesn't have friends. Out here he doesn't have friends. We went out and we went dancing."

But Cruise's dance moves were a turnoff for Locklear, whose dating history includes Scott Baio and marriages to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora.

"You know in Risky Business where he does that dance in his underwear and does the splits? We were dancing at a club and he went into that!" she shared of the famous scene from the 1983 film. "He starting doing the splits."

What did Locklear do? "You just kind of stand there and don't know what to do," she said. "Do you dance around him? So, I was like, 'I'll just sit down and you can . . .'"

"And that was the only date you had?" Handler asked.

"I think so . . ." Locklear said hesitantly.

"I think you would have remembered if you went out with that again," Handler quipped. Cruise, currently single, has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990), Nicole Kidman (1990-2011) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012).

