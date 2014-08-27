Heather Morris is engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Hubbell
First comes baby -- then comes the ring! "Glee" star Heather Morris is engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Hubbell, a source confirms to Us Weekly.
The couple are proud parents to 11-month-old son Elijah.
"They're super happy together and it just made sense," an insider tells Us of the engagement. "Heather was beaming when spotted wearing her engagement ring."
After Us Weekly exclusively revealed the actress welcomed her first child in September 2013, the 27-year-old dished to Us about how much her life has changed. "I never get to go out!" she said at the June premiere of "22 Jump Street."
Back in 2011, Morris gushed to Fitness magazine, "I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him!"