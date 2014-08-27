First comes baby -- then comes the ring! "Glee" star Heather Morris is engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Hubbell, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: 'Glee' star's love lives

The couple are proud parents to 11-month-old son Elijah.

"They're super happy together and it just made sense," an insider tells Us of the engagement. "Heather was beaming when spotted wearing her engagement ring."

PHOTOS: 'Glee' yearbook pics!

After Us Weekly exclusively revealed the actress welcomed her first child in September 2013, the 27-year-old dished to Us about how much her life has changed. "I never get to go out!" she said at the June premiere of "22 Jump Street."

PHOTOS: Celebrity engagements

Back in 2011, Morris gushed to Fitness magazine, "I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him!"