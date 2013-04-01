Heidi Klum saves son Henry, nanny from drowning in Hawaii

heidi klum son drowning nanny boyfriend bodyguard hawaii martin henry

Heidi Klum is counting her blessings. While vacationing in Oahu, Hawaii, on March 31, the German supermodel's 7-year-old son, Henry, was swept away in a large riptide along with one of his nannies. Klum, 39, and her bodyguard boyfriend Martin Kirsten sprang to action and saved the two from drowning.

"We got pulled into the ocean by a big wave. Of course, as a mother, I was very scared for my child and everyone else in the water," the "Project Runway" host tells Us Weekly in an exclusive statement. "Henry is a strong swimmer and was able to swim back to land. We were able to get everyone out safely."

Before the incident, Klum tweeted a picture of colorful eggs hidden along the shoreline. "Happy Easter!" she wrote in the photo caption. Klum and her family -- including children Leni, 8, Johan, 6, and Lou, 3 -- kicked off their getaway in Honolulu on March 24.

Earlier this month, Klum was named the fourth judge on "America's Got Talent." She joins fellow newcomer Mel B, plus veterans Howie Mandel and Howard Stern.

"I'm really excited to join the panel of 'AGT' to see it all -- from the ridiculous to the fantastic!" the beauty said in a statement. "I love the surprise element of the show and not knowing what we'll see next and who will wow us."

