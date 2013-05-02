Heidi Klum won't be donning another wedding dress again just yet. The 39-year-old supermodel denied rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Martin Kirsten after the two were recently photographed wearing matching Tiffany & Company diamond-and-gold bands.

"I did get a present from my boyfriend. He did give me a ring and he has the same," Klum told Omg! Insider on Wednesday, May 1. "I am not engaged. I am not planning to get married anytime soon. It's just a beautiful piece of jewelry . . . Just something nice."

Engagement ring or not, the Project Runway star says she is very "happy" in her relationship with her former bodyguard. "It is always hard to find the right partner," Klum explained, "and you don't ever know in the beginning."

Klum confirmed her relationship with Kirsten in an interview on Katie in September 2012. "I trust him with my children's life," she said. "He's a great man . . . and we just got to know each other from a completely different side."

The German model is mom to kids Leni, 8, Henry, 7, Johan, 6, and Lou 3, with ex-husband Seal. The couple split in January 2012 after nearly seven years of marriage. Klum filed for divorce that April, and it has not yet been finalized.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Heidi Klum's New Ring: Martin Kirsten Gave It to Me, But "I'm Not Engaged"