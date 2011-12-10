OSLO, Norway (AP) -- British actress Helen Mirren has hailed this year's Nobel Peace Prize to three women as historic, but says it's shameful that only 12 women have won the prestigious award in 112 years.

Mirren said she thinks the award marks an "extraordinary moment in the history of women."

She spoke to The Associated Press before the Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo Sunday, which she will host together with American actress Rosario Dawson.

The concert will honor this year's peace prize winners Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and women's right activist Leymah Gbowee, also of Liberia, and democracy activist Tawakkul Karman of Yemen.

The lineup of artists includes Yemen's Ahmed Fathi, Liberian-born singer Miatta Fahnbulleh, David Gray, Jill Scott and World Youth Choir.