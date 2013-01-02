Get well soon, Madam Secretary!

Hillary Clinton has been laying low while she recovers from a potentially dangerous blood clot near her brain, but on Wednesday, Jan. 2, she emerged from New York-Presbyterian Columbia Hospital, smiling, with daughter Chelsea by her side and husband Bill close behind. The trio grinned as they exited the building, Chelsea hand-in-hand with her mother, but returned just 15 minutes later, according to the Daily News.

The appearance, though brief, marked the first time the Secretary of State, 65, had been seen in public since Dec. 7, when she spoke at a news conference in Belfast. Shortly after that event, she fell ill with a stomach virus that led to her fainting of dehydration and suffering a concussion.

On Dec. 15, the State Department released a statement saying that the former First Lady had been "recovering at home and [would] continue to be monitored regularly by her doctors." During one of her follow-up appointments, physicians discovered a clot behind her right ear, between her brain and skull. She was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 30, but doctors said in a statement that there was no neurological damage.

"In all other aspects of her recovery, the secretary is making excellent progress and we are confident she will make a full recovery," they announced. "She is in good spirits, engaging with her doctors, her family, and her staff."

The State Department had no comment about where Clinton went on her brief leave of absence from the hospital, but earlier on Jan. 2, a spokesperson said that she had been "quite active" communicating with her staff by phone.

