Once a Playboy bunny, always a Playboy bunny. Holly Madison may have given birth to first child Rainbow just two months ago, but the former Playboy model is already in tip-top shape and ready for some serious summer sun.

Madison, 33, showed off her toned tummy at a Tao Beach season opening event at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4, and confessed to Us Weekly that she's just begun to reclaim her life outside of her daily role as "Mom."

"I was just really looking forward to pregnancy and really into being a mom," she said of anticipating the lifestyle change prior to welcoming Rainbow into the world on March 5. "The last few months have been really great just getting to know her. I'm now just starting to slowly reintroduce my old life into this new life but it's all about her."

The former model donned a colorful blue string bikini for the brief getaway, but couldn't resist talking about her daughter's latest milestones. "She's definitely sleeping through the night," she told Us. "She's also starting to talk a little bit -- starting to babble. She rolls over. She's doing really well."

Madison previously opened up to Us about how her three pups reacted to all the attention she's been giving the latest addition to their family.

"There's pee everywhere when I come downstairs," she told Us in April. "Before the baby came home, I think they could just sense it -- they started going wild. I think they're just saying, 'This is our house. It's not the baby's house.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Debuts Hot Post-Baby Bikini Body Two Months After Giving Birth: Picture