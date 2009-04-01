Being booted off Dancing With the Stars so early has its plusses, Holly Madison tells Usmagazine.com.

"I can heal now," says the Girls Next Door alum, 30, who suffered inflamed muscles around her ribs last week. "My body's really taken a beating."

After earning a low 16 out of 30 for her Argentine tango, she says she "expected" to go home.

"We've had an amazing four weeks," she tells Us, adding that her partner Dmitry Chaplin has been "a great trainer... we'll absolutely keep in touch."

Says Chaplin: "I've enjoyed every second. Without her, I wouldn't be here!"

Will Madison keep dancing?

"Not like this," she says. "But I sure learned a lot about dancing!"

Next up? A new reality show.

Although she can't reveal details, Madison tells Us: "I'm going to Vegas this weekend to film some of it. It's going to be really fun!"