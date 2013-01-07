Holly Madison is a happy mom-to-be -- and so is her baby bump!

The former Girls Next Door star and Playboy Playmate, 33, proudly posted a photo of her bare baby bump on her blog Sunday, Jan. 6.

PHOTOS: Nude, pregnant stars

Madison, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Pasquale Rotella, took the photo in her bathroom while wearing a gray shirt and black pants. The pregnant star lifted up her shirt to her chest to reveal her decorated belly. The Peepshow dancer painted a giant smiley face (featuring long eyelashes and plump red lips) on her baby bump.

"Hey guys! I took this pic of the baby bump this morning -- smiling just for you!" she captioned the shot. "Hope you're having a great weekend."

PHOTOS: Playboy's sexiest celebrity models

Madison broke the news of her pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly in August, telling Us she "always wanted to be a mom." Her boyfriend, 38, accidentally let it slip in October that they are expecting a baby girl. "Off to Amsterdam and I already miss my girls," the Electric Daisy Carnival founder tweeted.

The first-time mom-to-be has been blogging throughout her pregnancy, and on Jan. 2 she shared her eight favorite healthy foods to eat.

PHOTOS: Holly in her Girls Next Door days

"After becoming pregnant, I had to makeover my pantry just a little to make the proper adjustments to support the baby," she wrote. "I've found some staples that will stick around after the baby is here, too."

Some of her favorite snacks include apples, smoothies and flaxseed.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Madison Paints Smiley Face on Bare Baby Bump: Picture