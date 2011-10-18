Hollywood Bromances

Tom Cruise and Will Smith

By Jon Warech

Second only to a good Hollywood romance is the time-honored tradition of the bromance. Have a look at some of Tinseltown's most celebrated dude-on-dude friendships.

Tom Cruise and Will Smith

Smith once told Access Hollywood that Cruise was "one of the greatest spirits that I've ever met." That's high praise from a man whose old best friend's name is Jazzy Jeff. The two stars bonded over Scientology and their love for the Beckhams, so it's only a matter of time before Cruise jumps on a couch somewhere and declares his love for the Fresh Prince.

