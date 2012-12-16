LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Florida man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for hacking into email accounts belonging to Christina Aguilera, Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson.

Christopher Chaney pleaded guilty in March to nine counts, including charges of unauthorized access to a computer and wiretapping. He was arrested last year as part of a yearlong investigation dubbed "Operation Hackerazzi."

Prosecutors said Chaney illegally accessed the email accounts of more than 50 people in the entertainment industry.

Nude photos Johansson had taken of herself were later posted on the Internet. "The Avengers" star said the photos were meant for Ryan Reynolds, now her ex-husband.

Federal prosecutors are recommending a nearly six-year prison sentence.