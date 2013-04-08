Hollywood Matchmaker: Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough single

By Katie Mathewson

It's been about a month since Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough called it quits due to busy work schedules. She's had some quality bonding time with her girlfriends, but now we're ready to talk romance.

Her personal ad would look a bit like this: "Julianne Hough, 24. I love acting, dancing, country music, fashion, giving back, and SHOES! Must find a man who I can actually spend time with." We've picked 10 bachelors who we think would be great mates for the triple threat -- and in a few cases used our mediocre Photoshop skills to superimpose some of these guys' gorgeous faces onto Ryan Seacrest's body … Click ahead to cast your vote on our matchmaking skills!