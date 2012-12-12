Honey Boo Boo may head to bed early on Christmas Eve -- but not to await the pitter-patter of Santa's reindeer on the roof of her McIntyre, Ga., home.

Instead, the precocious 7-year-old reality star of TLC's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo will wake up on Dec. 25 to find gifts from her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.

"I think I'll be on the Nice list because my daddy's already Santa Claus and that gives me a guess that I'm going to be on the nice list," Honey Boo Boo (real name: Alana Thompson) says in a new video promoting Here Comes Honey Boo Boo's holiday-themed specials starting Jan. 6.

Though her family -- including her three teenage sisters Chubbs, Chickadee and Pumpkin -- may not believe in the jolly man in the big red suit, Honey Boo Boo still fondly recalls her favorite Christmas gifts. "My best gift is the tent that goes over my bed," she explains.

Calling her Crock-Pot a coveted gift, Mama June Shannon has stronger feelings about the worst Christmas gift she ever received.

"The worst gift I ever got was probably a $5 gift card to Wal-Mart -- what are you going to buy with a $5 gift card?! Come on now," says the coupon-savvy family matriarch.

Watch the video above for more of Honey Boo Boo's holiday memories before Here Comes Honey Boo Boo returns to TLC starting Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Honey Boo Boo, 7: I Don't Believe In Santa!