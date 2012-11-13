Hope Solo's plans for a top-secret wedding on Tuesday Nov. 13 didn't exactly go as planned.

Unbeknownst to the public, the Olympic soccer goalkeeper, 31, had intended to marry NFL star Jerramy Stevens in Seattle, Wash.; instead, early Monday, the former player for the Seahawks was arrested for allegedly assaulting Solo, the Los Angeles Times reports.

PHOTOS: Who is Hope Solo's celeb lookalike?

Police responded to a disturbance call at a private home in Kirkland, Wash., after a wild party left several revelers injured. Upon investigating, officers arrested Stevens, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. (He was discovered "hiding" upstairs in the home, with dried blood on his shirt and signs of a fight around him.)

PHOTOS: Hope and other Olympians who've gone Hollywood

Dating for two months, Solo and Stevens had applied for a marriage license last Thursday Nov. 8, and had planned to wed on Tuesday. According to court documents, they argued over whether to live in Washington or Florida after tying the knot. Solo appeared in court on Tuesday, but did not speak to reporters .

Following Tuesday's court date, charges were dropped against Stevens -- who was charged in 2003 for reckless driving and in 2007 for DUI.

PHOTOS: Biggest stars of the London Games

Explained Kirkland police Lt. Mike Murray to KING-TV of the bizarre arrest: "If officers find that an assault may have taken place, then we have to make an arrest on who we determine is the primary aggressor."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Hope Solo's Fiance Jerramy Stevens Arrested for Assaulting Her Before Planned Wedding