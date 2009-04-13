Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa aren't letting indiscretion allegations -- and a deluge of "Dancing in the Dark"-inspired puns -- get in the way of their on-stage fun. The New York Post says the longtime couple was as affectionate as ever when they performed in Denver Friday night.

Not only did Bruce and Patti embrace during the show, but they also had the crowd cheering as they sang "Tougher Than the Rest."

The show of togetherness comes after New Jersey resident Arthur Kelly filed divorce papers accusing Springsteen of being the other guy, a charge his estranged wife insists is false.

"My client absolutely denies having an affair with Bruce Springsteen," an attorney for mother-of-two Ann Kelly tells People magazine. "These are baseless allegations of a jealous man. And that's all there is to it."

According to the lawyer, Springsteen and Kelly "attend the same gym. That's it."

Kelly's father is also defending her honor, insisting to the New York Daily News, "My daughter is guilty only of working out in the same gym as Bruce Springsteen and of talking to him."

The Boss has brushed off the claims to such a degree that he doesn't even feel they warrant an original statement of denial. Instead, his rep pointed to what he said in 2006, when the tabloids linked him to a 9/11 widow.

At the time, Springsteen called the rumors "unfounded and ugly," declaring of his two-decade relationship with Scialfa, "We have built a beautiful family we love and want to protect, and our commitment to one another remains as strong as the day we were married."

