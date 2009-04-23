John Travolta has kept out of the public eye since the sudden death of his son, Jett, in January, but he's not staying put. People magazine reports the actor has been on the move in recent days and turned up over the weekend at a luxury resort in Tahiti.

Travolta winged in from Australia on his private jet on Saturday morning and holed up in a swanky view suite that he apparently did not leave until he checked out on Sunday evening.

"He told the hotel manager, 'I don't want to see anyone. I only want to rest,'" an insider relays to the mag, which scored a picture of a stony-faced Travolta posing with a trio of greeters from the tourism bureau.

A few days earlier, the star was in Melbourne with wife Kelly Preston and their daughter, Ella Bleu, 9, a trip that coincided with what would have been Jett's 17th birthday. The teen died from a seizure disorder while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas.

"He is still in mourning about his son," a confidant tells People. "This is not easy and everyone has their own process. He's always there for his family but he is still healing."

And flying. According to the AFP, Travolta touched down this week in Argentina, where he's rumored to be looking to buy some land. He's reportedly staying in a luxury Buenos Aires hotel.

