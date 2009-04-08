If you're finding it hard to make ends meet these days, Nicolas Cage feels your pain. Sorta. The actor tells the German magazine Bunte (via the Huffington Post) that a leaner bottom line is what led him to recently unload his 28-room, centuries-old Bavarian castle. "Due to the difficult economic situation, unfortunately, I was no longer able to keep it," he's quoted as saying of Schloss Neidstein. Cage, who paid $2 million-plus for the castle a couple of years back, apparently sold it to one of his German advisers. The good news is that the actor isn't completely castle-less. He still owns Midford Castle in England, at least for now. Cage has been downsizing in a big way in recent months, reportedly listing properties for sale in New Orleans, Nevada, California and Rhode Island, along with a $7 million private island in the Bahamas.

Also doing the celebrity version of belt-tightening is Elle Macpherson, whose idea of cutting back is going from a big luxury vehicle to a smaller luxury vehicle. "I've been a conscious consumer for a while," the Aussie supermodel tells Tatler magazine (via the London Daily Express). "Two years ago, I traded in my Range Rover for a Lexus and I either bike or take my Fiat Bambino on the school run. My only extravagance is art." And what an extravagance it is. "It always has a place in my budget," she says. "All the artists I love, Lucian Freud, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Tracey Emin, Richard Prince, I've invested in."

And finally, you'll be relieved to know that Josh Hartnett is back in the pink after his recent hospitalization for gastrointestinal issues. People magazine spotted the beanie-topped actor club-hopping in Los Angeles the other night, kicking things off at the Chateau Marmont before hitting an "ultra-VIP" table at MyHouse with a quartet of buddies (including -- random Hollywood connection -- Stephen Dorff). After downing some cocktails, Josh connected with pal Jared Leto and left for parts unknown.

Next: Gwyneth, Nicole & Madonna do good deeds