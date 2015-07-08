On the day that his daughter turned 3-years-old, one may think that Scott Disick would be posting pictures of the little princess throughout the day, raving about the kind of joy that she brings him.

He did, but only after most of the day was finished on July 8. To be fair, his social media tribute to his daughter Penelope Disick was adorable (at least the photos were.) His caption was a mixture of cute and self loathing. "1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp," he captioned a collage of six images of his daughter, posted at 7 pm on the east coast.

Earlier in the day, Scott took to Instagram to post an image of a classic car. He captioned the image, "Need this asap." So, he certainly was on social media.

As expected, many of the troubled reality star's 9.4 million followers didn't take to kindly to the automotive post, with many not-so-subtly reminding him about the significance of the day.

Scott's posts (and his daughter's birthday) comes just a few days after Kourtney Kardashian pulled the plug on their nine-year relationship. The split comes on the heels of multiple pictures emerging of Scott getting awfully cozy with his ex-girlfriend, L.A.-based stylist Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo, pictures that "blindsided" Kourtney because she never felt infidelity was a problem with Scott, despite his many issues.

Scott, it's been reported, actually has not been to the Calabasas, Calif. home that he and Kourtney share in over a month. After Kourtney ended their relationship, Scott reportedly went to Miami instead of facing the mother to his three children. With her daddy thousands of miles away, Penelope celebrated her 3rd birthday at Disneyland with her mom, auntie Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North.

"He was afraid to go and talk to Kourtney because he gets freaked out by confrontation," a source recently told People magazine. "He should have gone home days ago, and he knew it."

Despite the fact that the former couple was together for nine years and has three children together -- Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 6 months -- Scott has yet to apologize to the family for the damage caused within the last few weeks. Instead, he's chosen to party, TMZ recently said, an issued that has long ruffled Kourtney's feathers, especially given the fact he checked into a rehab facility earlier this year.

"Scott is not in a place to apologize," a source recently said. "He knows 100 percent what he has done and the damage he has caused. He's not blind to that. But he doesn't want to face it."

On July 8, People reported that a lot of Scott's issues center around fatherhood. "He loves his kids," says a source. "But he was never ready to be a stay-at-home dad."

Last year, fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" saw Scott's frustrated reaction when Kourtney told him that she was pregnant with the couple's third child. Scott admitted at the time that he was "freaked out" by an addition to the family.

"Scott rebels against the crazy responsibility of having three kids," People's source said. "He acts out, he drinks too much and he embarrasses Kourtney."

His now ex-girlfriend couldn't have been pleased with him on July 7 either. With his breakup in full swing, Scott took to Instagram to promote an upcoming appearance at a Las Vegas nightclub. "Come party with me this Friday in Vegas," he wrote. He has since deleted the post.

It's fair to say, though, that the damage has probably already been done.