Halle Berry is back on the bigscreen and looking sexier than ever in "New Year's Eve!"

The Academy Award winning actress, who manages to makes scrubs look sexy in the holiday flick, worked with trainer-to-the-stars Ramona Braganza for three years, so the fitness guru (who also works with Jessica Alba and Anne Hathaway) knows a thing or two about how Halle stays in such fabulous form.

"Halle is a sweet, caring, genuine person who loves to give her focused attention to whatever she is doing," Braganza told Shape magazine. "She is hands on and not afraid to get dirty - we once hiked around a lake that required us to do some bouldering and she didn't mind one bit!"

To find out all of Halle's hot-bodied secrets, visit Shape magazine by clicking here.