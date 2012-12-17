Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein took the guesswork out of Christmas shopping for their 4-year-old daughter, Birdie.

"We gave her catalogues and had her circle things she was interested in -- with the caveat that Santa is not going to bring everything," the Cougar Town actress, 33, recently told Us Weekly, adding that her little girl is "very inquisitive" about the jolly man in the big red suit.

At the top of Birdie's list of must-haves from St. Nick? A big-girl bike! "She really wants a two-wheeler, even though she doesn't know how to ride it yet and we live around hills!" says Philipps. "She's totally fearless."

With Christmas just two weeks away, Philipps -- who confirmed her second pregnancy Dec. 10 when posting a picture of a positive pregnancy test on her Twitter page -- has also given thought to her 2013 New Year's resolution.

"I like starting off the new year fresh. I'm excited to see how 2013 turns out," the pregnant star told Us before announcing her family will expand in the new year. "Maybe [it's] because I'm an actress and I am always on a diet and fitness program, but my New Year's resolution is to let myself be nice to myself about my body."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: How Pregnant Busy Philipps Is Celebrating Christmas With Daughter Birdie