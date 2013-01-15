Too little, too late? Howard Stern made an uncharacteristic apology to Lena Dunham on his radio show Monday, Jan. 14, admitting that he may have spoken out of line.

"I felt bad because I really do love the show Girls, and enjoy it, and I admire the girl who writes it," he said on-air. "It makes me feel bad, and I think she is getting the impression that I somehow think she's just a talentless little fat chick."

Stern, 59, previously slammed Dunham and her hit HBO show last week by referring to her as "a little fat girl who kind of looks like Jonah Hill."

"I learned that this little fat chick writes the show and directs the show and that makes sense to me because she's such a camera hog that the other characters barely are on," he quipped during his show, likening the series' sex scenes to "rape."

"Good for her," he continued in a backhanded compliment. "It's hard for little fat chicks to get anything going."

Dunham has done more than just "get anything going," however. At Sunday's Golden Globes Awards, the 26-year-old writer/actress/director took home two trophies for her work on Girls, for Best Actress in a Comedy and Best Comedy for the HBO show.

The actress has thus far reacted to Stern's comments with her trademark sense of humor.

"I wanna get it on my gravestone where he said, 'Congrats to her (Dunham). It's so hard for little fat chicks to get anything going these days," she told David Letterman on the Late Show Thursday, Jan. 10.

