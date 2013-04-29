File this under TMI. Shock jock Howard Stern is known for his outrageous, no-holds-barred radio personality, but it turns out that his wife Beth can be just as candid.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood Live, Beth, 40, was very matter-of-fact about what life at home with the outspoken radio host is like -- both in and out of the bedroom. Addressing rumors that Stern doesn't quite measure up in the manhood department, Beth, ahem, cleared the air.

"He does that to himself. He always talks about that," Beth said on Monday, Apr. 29, of Stern's self-deprecating tendencies. "It keeps me very happy, his penis. How's that for you?!"

Stern previously sat in on an interview with Access Hollywood's Billy Bush and Kit Hoover and downplayed his assets. "When I'm really fully aroused, three inches," he joked last week.

But despite Beth's insistence that Stern is able to keep her happy, the former model and Spoiled Rotten Pets host is also adamant that the couple's home life isn't as "wild and crazy" as the public might make it out to be.

"Everybody think, 'Oh, you're married to Howard Stern… You must be laughing all the time,'" she said. "Yes, we are laughing all the time, but our lives together, it is not crazy. We go to bed at 8 o'clock at night, even on the weekend, just because that's our schedule. He gets up early for his radio show. We are definitely not wild and crazy."

In fact, the couple may just be keeping that routine for quite some time, because, as Beth put it, the twosome are "really fine without children." (Stern has three kids with ex-wife Alison Berns.)

"I'm turning 41 in July. I feel like that door is closing," she continued. "We really talked about it and considered it last year and the year before, but I think we're really fine without children. I have my animals, we have the greatest life and I don't see us having children -- never say never -- but I really don't see it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Howard Stern's Wife Beth Stern: His Manhood "Keeps Me Very Happy"