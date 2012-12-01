Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has proposed to Crystal Harris again and is preparing to ring in 2013 by marrying her on New Year's Eve.

RELATED: Crystal Harris puts engagement ring up for auction

The 26-year-old model broke Hefner's heart in June 2011 when she walked out on him less than a week before they were due to exchange vows. Hefner reconciled with Harris in May and welcomed her back into the Playboy Mansion, and now they are set to have another try at marriage after becoming engaged again.

RELATED: Crystal Harris talks about sex life with Hef

According to TMZ.com, Hefner will exchange vows with Harris at the Playboy Mansion on New Year's Eve. The couple has reportedly planned an "intimate gathering" for just close family and friends.

RELATED: Hugh Hefner fights for equality